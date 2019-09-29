29 Sep 2019

Troops assist flood victims

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 27 Sep 2019

The inclement weather experienced during the past several days had affected large parts of the country with flooding and landslides being reported from a number of places. Tri Forces troops rescue and relief teams are involved in providing relief to affected communities.

Water levels of a numbers of rivers had risen due to heavy rainfall thereby causing floods to low lying areas. Bridges in some areas have been clogged with flood debris restricting the free flow of water. This has led to the flooding to continue event after the rains have slowed down.

Rising to the occasion, Sri Lanka Navy troops cleaned the Wakwella Bridge in Galle which was clogged due to flood debris, on Thursday (26). The water flow of the river was being restricted by these debris thereby posing a threat of flooding to the surrounding area.

Two Navy teams of Marines and Divers managed to clear the blockage and enable the free flow of water in the river.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Coast Guard teams are also engaged in rescue and relief operations in Malimbada, Thihagoda, Kananke and Walipitiya in Matara district.

