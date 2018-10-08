08 Oct 2018

Threats of landslides, flash floods

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 08 Oct 2018

The prevailing inclement weather is expected to enhance over most of the country today, with rain measuring over 150 mm in certain places, the Meterology Department warned in a special advisory yesterday adding that the condition was caused by a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea.

The highest rainfall measuring 199 mm was recorded from Usavali in Kalutara, followed by Bulathsinhala (138.7mm) and Walallavita (124.6 mm) according to the National Building Research Organization.Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has warned that as of yesterday evening, water levels of the Kalu, Gin, Kelani and Attanagalla Oya was on the rise.

Alerts were issued to Nagalam Street, Putupaula and Panadugama stations while flood like conditions were reported from Millakanda, Baddegama and Dunamale.People living in downstream areas had been alerted and advised to evacuate.

All kachcheri and Divisional Secretariats have been instructed to remain on alert to meet any emergency situation arising from the inclement weather, Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeygunawardena said. “Disaster situation has occurred in several places in the country and all Divisional Secretaries have been instructed to take all measures to provide relief to those affected and ensure others are alerted.” Dry rations, medication and relief aid was being distributed to the affected areas.

The Ministry in coordination with the Disaster Management Ministry as taken steps to rescues people who are marooned by rising flood waters. Those who require assistance have been instructed to contact the Grama Niladhari or government agents. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has issued a red alert inferring evacuation for several locations within the Kalutara district.

“Since the rainfall within the last 24 hours has exceeded 100mm if the rains continue, be on alert of the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence and be ready to evacuate if the need arises,” a severe weather warning sounded yesterday evening.

Badulla District (Haldumulla DS and surrounding areas) and Divisional secretariats Agalawatta, Bulathsinhala, Walallawita and Mathugama have been warned. Residents have been asked to call 117 for more information.

The Met department has warned that although the depression over the Southeast Arabian Sea is moving away from the country, showers and thundershowers are likely to occur at times in Southern, Central, Sabaragamua and Western Provinces.

With thunder showers likely today after 2pm in Eastern, North-Western, North-Central and Uva provinces.

Heavy rainfalls about 100mm can be expected from some places in Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces. Fairly gusty winds with speeds picking up to 40-50kmh is to be expected over the Badulla district.

