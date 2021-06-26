Terms of Reference - Sri Lanka, Addressing Climate Change Impacts on Marginalized Agricultural Communities Living in the Mahaweli River Basin (2013-2020): Evaluation

The USD 7.9 million CCA development intervention is aimed at securing community livelihoods and food security against climate change-induced rainfall variability and executed through the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment (MMDE)1 and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The activities were designed to address specific vulnerabilities faced by 14,039 rain-dependent farming families in three hazardprone Divisional Secretary Divisions (DSDs) of Sri Lanka, namely Walapane of Nuwara Elyia district, and Medirigiriya and Lankapura of Polonaruwa district. These included strategies to mitigate broad-base risks and overcome dry season food and income insecurity. The project aimed at achieving this through the introduction of diversified income sources; improved water storage and irrigation techniques to cope with uncertainty of rainfall; improved soil quality and fertility for increased production; and timely provision of quality agriculture advice and extension.