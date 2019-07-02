Suspected dengue cases islandwide over 22,873

A total of 22,873 suspected dengue cases have been reported islandwide by the Epidemiology Unit. According to sources 24 dengue deaths were reported from January to May end. The highest number reported has been in the Colombo district, 4,900 with 623 recorded in May, Gampaha district second, with 2,916 cases and 244 reported in May, while Kalutara with 1,649 cases and 269 cases in May took third place.

Kandy district had 1,471 cases with 175 cases in May, while Galle had 1,754 cases with 387 in May and Matara, 1,937 with a drop to 31 from the previous month and Ratnapura, 1,129 with 170 in May. The Colombo Municipal Council area registered 952 suspected cases up to mid June while other areas in Colombo had 4,900 cases showing an increase from 471 in April to 50I in May. In another news report the Galle Municipality has registered a high number of dengue cases, while Hikkaduwa, Elpitiya, Habaraduwa, Akmeemana and Balapitiya were said to be high risk dengue zones by health authorities. The Southern Province Governor Keerthi Tennakoon was quoted as saying at a discussion with health and defence authorities at the Government Secretariat auditorium recently that a combined dengue control program by Health, Education and the Police was needed to control its spread, especially, in dengue breeding sites detected in private residences, schools and construction sites.

Epidemiology sources said the current weather patterns of sudden showers followed by long spells of sunny weather was ideal for mosquito breeding. Dengue Control sources have urged the public to keep their neighbourhoods clean and free of receptacles that attract the dengue carrying mosquito, such as used yogurt cups, dead leaves, used lunch sheets and husks of young coconuts. They have also urged home owners to clean blocked drains and gutters choked with leaves. They said special attention was being paid to schools, temples and public buildings considered high risk places, and cleaning up campaigns, using new techniques to destroy the mosquitoes in overcrowded areas were being used. Any suspected case of dengue should be notified to the nearest Grama Sevaka or to the Dengue Control unit who will take immediate action to fumigate the entire area in close proximity to the house of the patient, if the case is confirmed. They urged the public to see a qualified physician immediately if they had fever. Stay away from home treatments, drink plenty of water to keep hydrated, take only a paracetamol as prescribed by the doctor and avoid non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs ( NSAID) such as Ibuprofen which could cause dangerous complications.