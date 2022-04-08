Supporting food security in Sri Lanka

Australia will provide $2.5 million to boost food security in Sri Lanka through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected food security globally, impacting food supply chains and contributing to escalating food prices.

This $2.5 million in targeted development assistance will support child nutrition, strengthen productivity for smallholder farmers and improve livelihoods in rural areas.

The WFP and FAO will work to improve agricultural practices, strengthen market linkages and provide social protection to vulnerable communities, particularly households that are female-headed; with children under five; or that have pregnant or nursing mothers.

WFP will also address the immediate nutritional needs of school going children though the provision of meals at school. FAO will support a school garden program.

Australia will continue to work closely with regional partners to support health security and economic resilience in the Indo-Pacific.

