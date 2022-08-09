Strengthening Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector

A new plant quarantine facility will help increase the export competitiveness of Sri Lankan agricultural products.

In Sri Lanka, agricultural exports make up a significant portion of the country’s total exports and play an important role in its economic development. Expanding the exports of agricultural products is dependent on a plant quarantine system that is compliant with importing countries’ requirements.

The $6.9 million plant quarantine facility, funded by KOICA, is part of a wider project to modernize plant quarantine services in Sri Lanka and bolster the export system.

“Agriculture is a main sector for development cooperation between two countries. The Korean government is pleased to have assisted Sri Lanka by sharing knowledge and providing financial and technical support,” said Kim Myung-jin, Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

In addition to managing the design and construction of the plant quarantine station, UNOPS will also procure laboratory equipment for the National Plant Quarantine Service facilities. The lab and quarantine station will manage and diversify seed and plant banks and strengthen scientific research.

“In line with our commitment to sustainable infrastructure, procurement and project management, UNOPS is pleased to be contributing to the strengthening of the agricultural sector in Sri Lanka through this KOICA project,” said Charles Callanan, Director of the UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Sri Lanka.