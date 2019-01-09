A story of flood affected in the North of Sri Lanka

by Zafran Packeerally

Sri Lanka Red Cross / 2019-01-08 16:43

Due to the incessant rain which prevailed in the Northern part of Sri Lanka, many people were displaced and were housed in temporary shelters. People living in flood affected areas lost their homes and livelihoods as well. According to reports over 100,000 people were affected.

32-year-old Uthayasanthiran Rakuwaran is a resident of Mulliyawalai Village in Mullaitivu District. Living below the poverty line Rakuwaran is the only breadwinner for his family. The recent heavy rain and flood hampered his livelihood which created a desperate situation for his family.

It was on 23rd December 2018, a massive tree toppled into Rakuwaran’s partially built home during heavy rain injuring his family members. among the injured was Rakuwaran’s 2-year-old daughter Kamsana Rakuwaran. The injured were rushed to the Mullaitivu district hospital and little Kamsana was transferred to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for further treatment as she was in a critical condition. However, little Kamsana succumbed to her injuries on the 31st of December 2018 leaving her family in deep sorrow.

The Mullaitivu Branch of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society who are engaged in relief activities in the district visited the house of Mr. Rakuwaran and provided relief to the family.

As Rakuwaran, many people in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts were hampered by the recent floods and need further support to rebuild their livelihood and lives once again.

OUR SUPPORT

The SLRCS has managed to provide NFRI to the flood affected people in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts. The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society volunteers was engaged in providing First Aid services, search & rescue, drinking water distribution & evacuation center cleaning as well.

ANY ONE WISHES TO SUPPORT US BY PROVIDING A DONATION YOU CAN SIMPLY CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK AND SUPPORT – https://slredcross.give.asia/campaign/killi-mullaitivu-floods-2018