Statement by UN Resident Coordinator about incidents in Sri Lanka

The UN stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, who are calling for democracy, accountability and transparency from their leaders.

It is important that all incidents of violence against journalists, peaceful protestors and harm to property are investigated and that those responsible are held accountable.

Given the ongoing economic crisis there is a need for a smooth transition to a legitimate government, that can continue dialogue with all relevant national and international stakeholders to support Sri Lanka cope with its worst economic crisis since independence. Food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health for the most vulnerable must be prioritized with immediate action to avoid further suffering.

The UN continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to assist in dialogue as needed. As we do around the world, the UN calls for respect for human rights, rule of law and democratic governance in Sri Lanka.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy

Resident Coordinator

United Nations in Sri Lanka