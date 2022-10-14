Sri Lanka’s vulnerable forced to risk “a pathway to destitution"

Colombo/Kuala Lumpur, 14 October 2022 – The deepening economic crisis is forcing people to make heartbreaking choices between going hungry, buying life-saving medicine, or finding the money to send children to school.

A needs assessment by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reports of more than 2,900 households in 11 of the country’s 25 districts has found that 96% have been affected by the current crisis in some way, with food insecurity, health, livelihoods, and nutrition among the top concerns. Deteriorating physical safety and security, as well as violence against women and children also stood out.

The report uncovered worryingly high problems accessing food, either because of high cost, income stress or lack of availability. Runaway inflation and loss of livelihoods have doubly impacted people’s ability to cope with the record cost of living. Income loss is causing significant food insecurity, while inflation is driving up the cost of medicine and fuel costs are preventing access to essential healthcare.

The report gravely warns as well that without immediate humanitarian interventions, the impact on the population is likely to be long-lasting and cumulative.

Director General of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, Dr Mahesh Gunasekara, said:

“We work on the ground and at the heart of communities. We hear the most heart-wrenching stories of loss of hope and gripping fear for the future. Life for them is like losing the battle for survival; for single women with children, people living with disabilities, the elderly, casual labourers, and fishermen.

“The most vulnerable need our help now so they can get through the worst of the economic crisis. We need to act to ensure lives are saved and restored.”

Speaking on a visit to Colombo to meet affected communities, the Government and the diplomatic community, the Regional Director, Asia Pacific of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Alexander Matheou, said:

“The report provides first-hand evidence of how the most vulnerable people, who are already under the poverty line, are being driven further towards despair. As a result, people are resorting to borrowing heavily, eating less food and lesser number of times a day, pawning valuables and assets, and using other survival strategies. That too, just to scrape by only.

“Our main priorities remain meeting humanitarian needs at its worst. Unless this is done effectively and quickly, people who are struggling now will find themselves on a demeaning pathway to destitution from which there is no escape. The time to act is now.”

To meet the country’s spiralling needs, the IFRC has launched an Emergency Appeal for urgent humanitarian assistance for 28 million Swiss francs in support of Sri Lanka Red Cross. In line with the IFRC appeal, the International Committee of the Red Cross supports the Sri Lanka Red Cross to respond to the humanitarian issues arising from the economic crisis with a focus on providing medical equipment to the healthcare system and economic assistance to vulnerable people.

