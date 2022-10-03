Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC Facilitates over USD 12 million in Medical Aid

The Embassy of Sri Lanka to the United States, working in collaboration with renowned American humanitarian donor organizations, has achieved a significant milestone in provision of free medicines and medical supplies to Sri Lanka from July to October 2022. Three consignments have already been sent to the Ministry of Health and a fourth is expected to land on 02 October. The total value of the 4 consignments is over US Dollars 12,645,150. At today’s exchange rate, this is worth approximately SL Rupees 4.6 billion (exactly LKR 4,588,925,697).

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the United States, Mahinda Samarasinghe, who reached out to US donor organizations earlier this year, has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the three donors, Heart to Heart International, Hope Worldwide and Americares for their generosity which has proved timely and potentially lifesaving for hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans in dire need. The Ambassador intends to continue working with humanitarian organizations and agencies to provide assistance to vulnerable segments of the population.

Commencing in July 2022, Heart to Heart International has sent two consignments worth USD 9.131 million. The consignment from Americares arrived in Colombo earlier in September and is valued at over USD 773,000. The last consignment from Hope Worldwide is worth over USD 2.74 million and is due in Sri Lanka in the first week of October. The Ministry of Health which takes charge of the shipments will provide detailed distribution reports to the donors specifying the recipients and local destinations for these medicines and medical supplies.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Washington DC

3 October, 2022