Sri Lanka: World Vision Annual Report 2020

Board Chair Shares a few words...

This past year, I have enjoyed my role as Board Chair immensely due to the association of my fellow Board Members, the staff (especially those in the field), and the twinkle in the eyes of the children that reflect God’s goodness and hope.

Any report written these days and times will not be complete without referring to Covid-19 as the biggest challenge faced by many, if not all. Even during these troubled times, the following verse is a reflection of the perseverance of World Vision Lanka (WVL) staff that ensured that the recipients and beneficiaries were never abandoned.

“We are hard-pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)

The commitment of WVL towards the most vulnerable children and the development programmes continued despite the limitations and the challenges. There were hundreds of Zoom calls, work from home, and other methods under the “new normal” that clearly demonstrated the resilience of WVL. The stories and statistics of this annual report denote the colossal success and effort of the Organization throughout the year. Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the staff of WVL remained paramount. There were “We COMMIT ourselves to one another, to all the children of God and indeed to the human family everywhere, with the openness of heart, generosity of spirit, and fidelity of love”. messages containing words of encouragement by the Board Members and constant requests for updates on staff and work from the National Director by the Board exemplified the Board’s interest in staff care and the work of WVL.

I thank God for the National Director, my fellow Board members, the amazing members of the staff, and all the children whose smiling faces validate our effort and satisfaction. Great is His faithfulness!

It is both prudent and appropriate to conclude my report by quoting one of the covenants from the Declaration of Internationalization signed on the 31st May 1978;

Soli Deo Gloria!

Chandimal Mendis Board Chair