Sri Lanka: Urgent call for assistance

Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented financial and economic crisis, and the situation is exacerbated by political and social turmoil. The multidimensional crisis is rapidly reversing hard-won agricultural development gains, disrupting livelihoods and threatening the food security of the most vulnerable households. Agricultural production is in a downward trend since mid-2021 due to the unavailability of fertilizers in local markets. In the context of a worsening economic crisis, farmers’ purchasing power is decreasing with reduced incomes for 73 percent of households, while the prices of vital productive inputs are soaring. Consequently, farmers are cultivating less lands and the supply of food in local markets is shrinking. As a result, 70 percent of households have reduced their food consumption and 86 percent were forced to adopt at least one negative coping mechanism.

Protecting the livelihoods of smallholder farmers to enable them to feed themselves and their communities is a frontline humanitarian response. The Maha 2022/23 planting season is already underway and the window of opportunity to support Sri Lankan farmers and their communities is narrowly time-bound.