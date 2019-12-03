03 Dec 2019

Sri Lanka Summary Situation Update of Heavy Rain and Flooding 03 December 2019

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka, Government of Australia, World Food Programme, US Agency for International Development
Published on 03 Dec 2019
Download PDF (1.42 MB)

Highlights

• As of 1800 hours on 2 December 2019, 14,164 people (4,153 families) living in fourteen districts across the country are reported to have been affected, and 5 people reported dead and 1 person is missing.

• As a result of heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides since 30 November, 259 houses have been partially damaged with 6 houses fully damaged mostly in the Uva province.

3,149 people belonging to 946 families, have been evacuated to the 29 locations set up to assist those displaced. Most of these locations are in the Puttalam, Batticaloa, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts.

• Tri Forces and the police have been deployed on search and rescue operations and prepositioning of equipment for emergency response purposes in the affected areas.

• Department of Meteorology predicts that the heavy rainfall conditions will enhance from 03 December and continue for another 3-4 days with varying intensity, over the North, East, North-Central, Central, South and Uva Provinces. Evening or nightly thundershowers are expected across most other districts in the country.

