Sri Lanka Summary Situation Update - 1300 hours, 26 September 2019

Highlights

As of 1200 hours 26 September 2019, 136,607 people (35,000 families), mainly in six districts, are reported to have been affected.

As a result of the heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslips, 66 houses have been fully damaged, with a further 2,572 receiving partial damage across the country.

86 safety locations have been set up to assist those most impacted, or whose houses have been inundated by the heavy rainfall. From the most recent information received, 1200 hours 26 September 2019, there are people 45,407 (11,003 families) who have evacuated to the 86 locations. Most of these locations have been set up in the Gampaha and Colombo Districts.

Total of LKR 43.1 million has been provided to the affected districts to address the emergency needs.

15.78 million for house damage insurance, 25.84 million for relief , and 1.50 million for response.

Tri Forces and the police have been deployed on search and rescue and other emergency response purposes in the affected districts particularly in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura.

Department of Meteorology updated that atmospheric conditions are favorable for evening thundershowers over parts of the country. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces. Several spells of light showers will occur in the coastal areas of Westem, Southem and North-western provinces as well.

As predicted, the majority of the very heavy rain conditions in the South-western eased yesterday evening and into today.

CURRENT SITUATION

The storm that swept across several parts of Sri Lanka, beginning in the afternoon and evening of 23 September 2019, has subsided since the early morning of 26 September 2019. The storm caused heavy rains, flash floods and landslide alerts covering nine districts, across the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva Provinces.

As per the Department of Meteorology, rainfall received within the past 24 hours, as of 0900 hours on 26 September, has been concentrated in the Districts of Galle, Kalutara, Monoragala, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Matara and Batticaloa. Only five areas in the country recorded rains above 50mm, Thaldoowa and Matugama (Kalutara District) received the most with 71mm each. As predicted Batticaloa also received high amounts of rainfall.

As a result of persistent heavy rains, 136,607 people (35,000 families) have been affected (Situation Report, DMC at 1200 hours on 26th of September 2019). There have been no additional deaths, but seven people remain injured. Additionally, 66 houses have been fully damaged, with a further 2,572 receiving partial damage. 68 safety locations have been established in four Districts with 45,407 people (11,003 families) evacuated into them.

Department of Irrigation has alerts remaining in four river basins, however, the water level in all areas is falling.

One stations - Baddegama, Gin Ganga - still sits at major flood levels but is falling (Figure 02). Punadugam on Nilwala River fell below major flood levels this morning as well.

As predicted by the Department of Meteorology, conditions in the South-western areas have reduced. However, fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces. Spells of light showers will occur in the coastal areas of Westem,

Southem and North-western provinces as well. Atmospheric conditions are also becoming favorable for evening thundershowers over parts of the country.