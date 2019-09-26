26 Sep 2019

Sri Lanka: Summary Situation Update - 13 00 hours, 25 September 2019

from Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka
Highlights

  • As of 1300 hours 25 September 2019, 92,593 people (23,720 families), mainly in six districts, are reported to have been affected.

  • As a result of the heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslips, 35 houses have been fully damaged, with a further 796 receiving partial damage across the country.

  • 41 safety locations have been set up to assist those most impacted, or whose houses have been inundated by the heavy rainfall. From the most recent information received, 20 hours 24 September 2019, there are people 22,559 (5,422 families) who have evacuated to the 41 locations.

  • LKR 12.4 Million has been provided to the affected districts to address the emergency relief needs

  • Early-warning reached the populations living in the low-land areas in Baddegama area in the Gin Ganga River Basin to ensure their safety.

  • Tri Forces and the police have been deployed on search and rescue and other emergency response purposes in the affected districts particularly in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura.

  • Department of Meteorology updated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces, as well as in Mannar and Jaffna districts.

  • The showery conditions in the South-western areas are expected to reduce from tomorrow (26 September).

