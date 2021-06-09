Sri Lanka - Severe weather update (DMC, meteo Sri Lanka) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2021)

Heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect particularly western and south-western Sri Lanka, causing floods and landslides, which have resulted in an increased human impact. According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), 20 people have died and five individuals remain injured. The number of total affected people stands at 176,419 and up to 7,989 individuals have been displaced to either evacuation centres or relatives' houses across ten Districts of Sri Lanka. Damage has been reported to more than 1,100 buildings. On 9-10 June, heavy rain is forecast over Western, Sabaragamuwa (southern Sri Lanka) and North-western Provinces.