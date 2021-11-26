Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka - Severe weather (Meteo Sri Lanka, DMC Sri Lanka) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2021)

  • Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting parts of Sri Lanka over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in damage.
  • According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), more than 1,000 people have been affected, and almost 30 houses damaged.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over northern Sri Lanka.

