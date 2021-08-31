Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka - Severe weather (DMC, Meteo Sri Lanka) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2021)
- Severe weather, particularly strong winds were reported across Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern Provinces of Sri Lanka, resulting in casualties.
- According to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center (DMC), four people have been injured, one is missing in Galle District (Southern Province) and up to 900 individuals have been affected. More than 200 houses and six buildings have been damaged or destroyed.
- On 31 August - 1 September rain is forecast over Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western Provinces of Sri Lanka.