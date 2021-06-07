Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka - Severe weather (DMC, Government of Sri Lanka, Meteo Sri Lanka, NBRO Sri Lanka, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting parts of western Sri Lanka since 3 June, causing floods and landslides, which have resulted in casualties.
- According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), 17 people have died, five have been injured and two others are missing. More than 66 people have been rescued from flooded areas in Gampaha and Kalutara Districts (Western Province). In addition, about 271,110 individuals have been affected by floods and landslides events, whilst 26,806 people have been displaced to 6,177 evacuation centres. Damage has been reported to about 1,000 buildings.
- The International Disaster Charter for floods and flash floods was activated on 5 June.
- Early warnings for landslide events have been issued for Western and Sabaragamuwa (southern Sri Lanka) Provinces, while on 7-8 June, heavy rain is forecast over the same Provinces.