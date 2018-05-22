22 May 2018

Sri Lanka - Severe Weather (DG ECHO, Disaster Management Centre, National Authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

Heavy rains have been affecting 12 of 25 districts in Sri Lanka (Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, Kegalle, Kalutara, Anuradhapura, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya and Matale) over the past few days, causing casualties, flood and damages. According to national authorities, as of 22 May at 7.30 UTC, eight people were reported dead (two in Kegalla district, two in Polonnaruwa district, one in Galle district, one in Kalutara district, one in Puttalam district and one in Monaragala distict). In addition, national authorities reported, as of the same date, seven people injured, 6 090 people displaced, 38 046 people affected and 937 houses damaged. Over the next 24 hrs, heavy rain may continue to affect the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western and southern provinces. The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide watch level 2 for several districts in the central, western and southern provinces.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.