Sri Lanka - Severe Weather (DG ECHO, Disaster Management Centre, National Authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2018)

Heavy rains have been affecting 12 of 25 districts in Sri Lanka (Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, Kegalle, Kalutara, Anuradhapura, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya and Matale) over the past few days, causing casualties, flood and damages. According to national authorities, as of 22 May at 7.30 UTC, eight people were reported dead (two in Kegalla district, two in Polonnaruwa district, one in Galle district, one in Kalutara district, one in Puttalam district and one in Monaragala distict). In addition, national authorities reported, as of the same date, seven people injured, 6 090 people displaced, 38 046 people affected and 937 houses damaged. Over the next 24 hrs, heavy rain may continue to affect the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western and southern provinces. The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide watch level 2 for several districts in the central, western and southern provinces.