Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka - Severe weather (Department of meteorology Sri Lanka, DMR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2020)
- Heavy rain and strong winds affected the Districts of Kandy and Colombo (central and western Sri Lanka) since 4 August, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka (DMR), as of 9 August, eight people have been injured in Colombo District and 2,760 people have been affected (2,600 in Colombo and 160 in Kandy). In addition, approximately 700 houses have been damaged or destroyed.
- On 12 August, light rain is expected over western Sri Lanka while on 13 August, drier conditions are forecast.