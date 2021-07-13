Sri Lanka - Severe weather and floods (Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka, Meteo Sri Lanka) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2021)

Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting the Central Province of Sri Lanka, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage. According to the Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka, one person died and another has been injured in Kandy District. In addition, 2,113 people have been affected and 122 houses damaged across the Districts of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the affected Districts.