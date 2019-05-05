Sri Lanka: Respect human rights in the aftermath of Easter attacks

Index Number: ASA 37/0297/2019

Amnesty International reiterates its solidarity with the victims of the horrific Easter Sunday attacks on 21 April 2019 that claimed the lives of more than 250 people and injured hundreds in three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka.

As Sri Lanka’s authorities investigate the attacks and the government responds with increased security measures, Amnesty International calls on the government to ensure that international human rights law and standards are upheld, and that its responses are limited to those that are proportionate and strictly required by the exigencies of the situation. According to local news reports, as many as 150 people have already been arrested in connection with the attacks. At present, information is not publicly available as to under what laws these arrests were made. Amnesty International has long raised grave concerns as to the effect of the Prevention of Terrorism Act in Sri Lanka (PTA), which has draconian provisions which permit the detention of people for lengthy periods of time, putting them at risk of torture and other illtreatment. On 25 April 2019, three days after the attacks, Sri Lanka also passed Emergency Regulations No. 2120/5 under the Public Security Ordinance. A second set of Emergency Regulations were passed on 29 April. These regulations contain several draconian provisions which, if abused, may amount to violations of human rights. At this critical juncture, Amnesty International makes the following recommendations to the government of Sri Lanka, as it investigates the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensures that this moment is not exploited to stoke hatred and create dangerous divisions in society.

ENSURE THE SAFETY OF RELIGIOUS MINORITIES

Amnesty International urges the government to ensure the safety of all religious minorities, particularly the Christian community that was directly targeted by the Easter Sunday attacks as well as the Muslim minority that is increasingly at risk of a backlash. There has been little progress in accountability for previous attacks on Muslim and Christian minorities. These include the attack on the Methodist church in Anuradhapura on Palm Sunday in April 2019, the attack on Muslims in Digana in March 2018, and the attacks on Muslims in Aluthgama in June 2014, although limited arrests were made after these a few of these attacks. Local civil society groups and media have reported recurrent attacks on Christians and Muslim minorities over several years..

In addition, the new Emergency Regulations have already been used, within days of the attack, to ban face coverings, essentially meaning that face veils and burqas are now banned. The ban states “No person shall wear in any public place any garment, clothing or such other material concealing the full face which will in any manner cause any hindrance to the identification of a person”, Full face is further defined as including the ears. Amnesty International is concerned that the order, made under the regulations, would restrict the freedom of expression and religion of women who wear the covering as an expression of their identity and belief. The ban on face coverings is not directly necessary in order to investigate the attacks on Easter Sunday, and a need to heighten scrutiny of faces of persons could as easily be addressed by allowing for female police or security officers to request the face covering to be removed for the purposes of identification. Persons should only be asked to remove a veil or identify themselves if there are reasonable grounds to believe that they have, or are going to, commit a crime. A comprehensive ban on face coverings will restrict many women to their homes and deny them the right to express their belief and religion. It will also further entrench discrimination of Muslim women who express their religion and identity through the wearing of burka or niqab. We urge the government of Sri Lanka to repeal this amendment to the emergency regulations that may be subject to abuse and violate human rights standards.

In this context, it is essential that the government actively protects the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, and ensures accountability for hard-line groups that have been responsible for earlier attacks on minorities. Following a claim of responsibility by the armed group calling itself the Islamic State and a local affiliate ‘National Thowheed Jamath’, there are fears that Sri Lanka’s community will be subject to a backlash. There have already been attacks on refugees from Muslim heterodox communities, including Pakistani Ahmadis and Afghan Hazaras. It is important that Sri Lankan authorities provide religious minorities the protection they need, actively promote their rights, and directly confront those who advocate discrimination against them.

There are currently 1,600 refugees and asylum-seekers at heightened risk in Sri Lanka. They include Christians and Ahmadi Muslims from Pakistan, Shi’a Hazaras from Afghanistan and Iranian citizens. Following the Easter Sunday attacks, approximately 1200 individuals from this group faced reprisals from mobs for their perceived association with Islam. Forced to flee their accommodation near Negombo, where the attack on the St. Sebastian’s Church took place on Easter Sunday, they have been desperately searching for safety, moving between temporary accommodation provided by UNHCR, police stations, places of worships and other sanctuaries provided to them by local NGOs and civil society activists. Every few days, they have been told to leave in the face of threats.

The refugees and asylum-seekers from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran are now languishing in limbo. The Sri Lankan government is not stepping in to provide them with security, shelter and basic necessities they need. More worryingly, there are fears that they will be forcibly deported to their countries from where they fled – a move that would violate the principle of non-refoulement, by putting them at risk of serious human rights violations and abuses. The Sri Lankan government has a responsibility to ensure their safety and access to basic necessities as well as relocation to safe houses until their applications are processed by the relevant refugee agencies. Amnesty International has called on the government of Sri Lanka to protect refugees and asylum seekers.