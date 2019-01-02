Sri Lanka Red Cross Society continues to provide support to the people affected by recent floods

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society’s Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi Branch continues to provide support to people affected by floods despite the weather been improved.

According to reports incessant rains over the past few weeks along with heavy winds have resulted in flash floods in northern Sri Lanka affecting over 100,000 people. The worst-affected districts were Mullaitivu, and Killinochchi in the northern parts of Sri Lanka.

As of now SLRCS has managed to provide NFRI to over 4500 people in Killinochchi and Mullaitivu districts.

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society volunteers engaged in providing First Aid services, search & rescue, drinking water distribution & evacuation centre cleaning as well.