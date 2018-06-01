01 Jun 2018

Sri Lanka Red Cross scales up recovery operations to assist over 50,000 people affected by floods in 20 districts.

Report
from Sri Lanka Red Cross Society
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original

31 May 2018 Colombo, Sri Lanka; The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, with support from the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies has launched a recovery operation to assist over 50,000 people who were severely affected by the recent floods.

Launching the operation that would assist in areas of health, water & sanitation, shelter and relief the Sri Lanka Red Cross aims to provide the means to the severely affected to get back in to their normal lives.

Accordingly 57 million rupees has been allocated for this project that will run for the next four months in Puttalam, Kalutara, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Gampaha and Colombo districts. These districts were identified as the most affected from recent floods that was brought in by incessant monsoon rains.

“Every year the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society along with its partners are launching recovery operations such as this, after floods” says President of Sri Lanka Red Cross Jagath Abeysinghe. “One thing we do constantly is to ensure that people affected have means of getting back on their feet after a devastating experience”

This programme will see the Red Cross support in essential household assistance via distribution of 2,800 households with unconditional cash grants of LKR 10,000, through a one installment bank transfer, to fulfil the basic needs such as buying back essential household items, medicine and other personal requirements.

The amount of the cash grants is based on the government standard for household needs.

The Red Cross will also assist in water, sanitation and hygiene promotion interventions focusing on improving access to safe water and hygienic behaviours by cleaning wells which was contaminated by flood waters. Volunteers and staff members will also work on holding hygiene promotion awareness programmes on safe water, food handling, cleaning campaigns and vector controls.

“We are also focusing on Health and care by providing basic First Aid, and holding medical camps and dengue prevention activities, which we believe is a need of the hour, considering past operations” President Abeysinghe said.

During the four months of this operation the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will also enhance the quality of life of the people affected, by continuously working with them through the branch network and along with Government and other stakeholders to ensure that these people will not become victims of future disasters.

“This is crucial for us” says Dr. Mahesh Gunasekara, Head of International Affairs of the Sri Lanka Red Cross.

“One thing we see each and every year is that the scale and impact of the disaster continues to affect the same type of people who have witness disasters on a recurring basis. Steps need to be taken to ensure that they do not fall victim to future disasters. So we as the Red Cross continues to work with the Government and other stakeholder to ensure that this happens” he further said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.