Sri Lanka Red Cross scales up recovery operations to assist over 2000 families affected by recent floods in 3 Districts

21/01/2020 – Colombo, Sri Lanka, The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, with support from the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies has launched the post-flood recovery operation to assist people who were severely affected by the recent floods in Batticoloa, Anuradhapura & Polonnaruwa districts. These districts were identified as the most affected by recent floods that were brought in by incessant rains.

The post-flood recovery operations would assist in areas of health, water & sanitation, and relief services. The Sri Lanka Red Cross aims to provide the means to the severely affected to get back into their normal lives.

With the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) approved for 592,000 Swiss francs, The Sri Lanka Red Cross scaled up the post-flood recovery operations to provide immediate assistance to around 2000 families in 3 districts.

The Cash Transfer Program (CTP) will see the Red Cross support in essential household assistance via distribution of 2,000 households with unconditional cash grants of LKR 30,000, through two installments of bank transfer, to fulfill the basic needs such as buying back essential household items, medicine, and other personal requirements.

UPDATE (21 JAN 2020)

As of today (21st Jan 2020) over 1100 nonfood relief items (NFRI) have been distributed among the flood-affected families in Batticoloa, Anuradhapura & Polonnaruwa Districts.

Well, cleaning programs are in place to clean contaminated wells identified in flood-affected districts. As of today (21st Jan 2020) 236 wells have been cleaned in Polonnaruwa district while 137 in the Anuradhapura district.

Batticoloa branch has conducted 07 Dengue awareness campaigns following the recent floods as a measure to curb the spreading of dengue in flood-affected areas.

Our field officers and community mobilizers are conducting Cash Transfer Programme (CTP) assessments in Batticoloa, Anuradhapura & Polonnaruwa Districts. As of today (21st Jan 2020) in Polonnaruwa District 220 most vulnerable families have been selected, 123 families have been selected in the Batticoloa district.

The Sri Lanka Red Cross will also assist in water, sanitation and hygiene promotion interventions focusing on improving access to safe water and hygienic behaviors by cleaning wells that were contaminated by floodwaters. Volunteers and staff members will also work on holding hygiene promotion awareness programs on safe water, food handling, cleaning campaigns and vector controls.