Sri Lanka – Rains and Floods (DG ECHO, DMC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • According to the national Disaster management Centre (DMC), 13 Districts have been affected due to heavy rains and flood related events since 18 December. As per DMC’s update of 23 December, 19,072 families (65,316 people) have been affected and 2 deaths have also been reported.
  • As a result of heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides, 62 houses have been fully destroyed and 1 463 houses have been partially damaged.
  • 17,776 people ( 5,227 families) have been evacuated to 133 locations set up to assist those displaced. Media reports also indicate that arrangements have been made to provide financial assistance to the victims through the National Insurance Trust Fund up to a maximum of Rs. 2.5 million (approximately EUR 12,500) for these fully and partially damaged houses.
  • The Armed Forces and the Police have been deployed for search and rescue operations.
  • Landslide notices have been issued for certain areas in the districts of Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura and Haputale Districts.

