Sri Lanka Multi-Dimensional Crisis Situation Report No. 8 (18 November 2022)

This report is produced by the OCHA Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP) on behalf of the ISCG. The updates below cover activities carried out between 01 November – 11 November and provide an overview of response activities to meet the needs articulated in the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan and its subsequent revision.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan has been extended until the end of 2022, recognizing the continuing humanitarian needs across multiple sectors.

To date, US$75.5 million have been contributed by donors towards the HNP, which includes generous contributions from Australia, the United States, Japan, Canada, Norway, New Zealand and the European Union.

According to the FAO/WFP Hunger Hotspots Report for October 2022 to January 2023, Sri Lanka is listed as a “hotspot of high concern”.

Inflation as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index eased slightly to 66.0% in October from 69.8% in September. In a ministerial committee meeting on 16 November, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka indicated that he expects the rate of inflation to fall to 4-5% by the end of 2023, in line with current fiscal policy settings.

On 17 November a discussion was held between the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank on Sri Lanka’s future development plans and policies, including improving fiscal oversight and debt oversight.

FAO began the handover of 780 MT of urea fertilizer procured through the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) to the Ministry of Agriculture. This fertilizer will be given to smallholder farmers in the most vulnerable regions of the country.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Sri Lanka continues to face a multidimensional crisis compounded by food insecurity, threatened livelihoods, shortages of vital and essential medicines, as well as rising protection concerns. The economic crisis is the worst since Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948 and is having humanitarian consequences for many vulnerable people in the country. A 40 percent reduction in agricultural outputs in the 2021/2022 Maha and 50 percent reduction during the 2022 Yala seasons have further exacerbated the situation. Forecasts for the 2022/2023 Maha season indicate a significantly reduced harvest as well, which, coupled with a food inflation of 85.6 percent in October, means that a significant part of the population is finding it difficult to meet basic needs.

According to the latest figures published by WFP, 32 percent of households are now food insecure, and 68 percent of households are turning to food based coping strategies such as eating less preferred food or reducing the number of meals and portion-sizes. The Market Functionality Index, released by WFP, reports that markets are concerned about price volatility and unavailability of items, with traders worried about an increase in prices for cereal foods (81 percent of traders) and non-cereal foods items (73 percent of traders), which further exacerbates food security across Sri Lanka. Food inflation in Sri Lanka remained high in October at 85.6 percent. UNICEF estimates that approximately 2.3 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 56,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

In late October, the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities plan (HNP) was extended until the end of 2022, with the aim of providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to 3.4 million of the most vulnerable people in Sri Lanka. United Nations agencies, funds and programmes and implementing partners have stepped up their interventions recently and the number of people reached, currently at around 1.2 million, is expected to further pick up speed in the next few weeks. In November alone, WFP aims to distribute 7,398 MT of food to approximately 400,000 people in five districts. Additionally, approximately one million children will receive school meals for three months across 7,900 schools island wide. Furthermore, FAO is stepping up its livelihood support interventions by providing much needed fertilizer to smallholder farmers. UNICEF, UNFPA and implementing partners are continuing to provide protection support to vulnerable women and children, and WHO is continuing to support the Ministry of Health primarily with the procurement of essential medicines and other medical supplies.

Several Assessments on the food security and nutritional situation are either ongoing or planned, based on which informed decisions can be made on the future requirements for humanitarian aid.