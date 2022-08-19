Sri Lanka Multi-Dimensional Crisis Situation Report No. 3 (19 August 2022)

This report is produced by the OCHA Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP) on behalf of the ISCG. The updates below cover activities carried out between 30 July and 12 August 2022 and provide an overview of response activities to meet the needs articulated in the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 5.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 4.9 million being food insecure. A total of 1.7 million are prioritized through the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan, launched on 9 June 2022.

• The HNP Plan calls for US$47.2 million to implement responses to lifesaving priorities between June and September 2022, with a particular emphasis on averting a further deterioration of needs in lifesaving sectors and thus prevent a full-scale humanitarian crisis.

• The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has approved a US$5 million rapid response allocation to address urgent needs on food assistance, basic agricultural and livelihoods support, vital and essential medicines and supplies, child protection, nutrition, safe water and education in priority districts.

• Harvesting for the Yala season has begun in some areas of Sri Lanka. A significant decline in yields is expected, compounded by the shortage of fuel and fertiliser. The Government of Sri Lanka is rationing fuel and has implemented fuel subsidies for mechanised harvesting to mitigate the situation.

• Heavy rains in early August have caused floods and landslides in parts of Sri Lanka, displacing more than 12,000 people and further compounding the humanitarian situation.