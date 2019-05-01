01 May 2019

Sri Lanka: Letter to the Prime Minister on the protection of refugees and asylum seekers

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (241.64 KB)

Amnesty International reiterates its solidarity with Sri Lanka after the devastating Easter bombings and extends our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and their communities. Unfortunately, after these attacks across the country, around 1,200 refugees and asylum-seekers have faced hostility and threats from their surrounding neighbourhoods, which in some cases have culminated in mob violence and property damage. Amnesty International calls on the Government of Sri Lanka to take all necessary measures to provide protection to all refugees and asylum-seekers, clarify that attacks on them will not be tolerated, and investigate attacks to bring perpetrators to justice.

