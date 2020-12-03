Sri Lanka + 1 more
Sri Lanka, India - Tropical cyclone BUREVI-update (Meteo Sri Lanka, IMD, JTWC, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2020)
- On 2 December, tropical storm BURAVI made landfall over the northern tip of Sri Lanka with maximum sustained wind up to 74 km/h. It is forecast to weaken as it moves north-west over northern Sri Lanka.
- BURAVI is expected to make landfall over south-eastern India in the evening of 3 December, close to Ramnad Town (Tamil Nadu State), with maximum sustained wind up to 74 km/h.
- More than 6,000 people have been evacuated to safety centers in Sri Lanka. Some flash flooding has been reported in the Districts of Killinochchi and Jaffna.
- Heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast for northern Sri Lanka, southern Tamil Nadu, and southern Kerala on 3-4 December.