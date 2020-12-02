Sri Lanka + 1 more
Sri Lanka, India - Tropical Cyclone BUREVI (News First Sri Lanka, The Hindu News, FloodList, IMD, Meteo Sri Lanka, JTWC, GDACS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 December 2020)
- Tropical cyclone BUREVI formed over the southern Bay of Bengal and moved north-west towards northern Sri Lanka. On 2 December, its centre was located approximately 240 km east of Trincomalee City (north-east coast of Sri Lanka) with maximum sustained wind of 83 km/h (tropical storm).
- BUREVI is forecast to strengthen as it moves north-west, making landfall over the northern tip of Sri Lanka in the early morning of 3 December. After that, it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mannar and reach the southern coast of Tamil Nadu State (south-east India) in the morning of 4 November.
- Southeastern India has already been affected by the passage of Tropical cyclone NIVAR on 25-26 December, where 9 people died in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Preventive evacuations are ongoing in Sri Lanka ahead of BUREVI.
- On 2-3 December, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over central and northern Sri Lanka and heavy to locally very heavy rainfall are expected over southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala (India) from 2 December.