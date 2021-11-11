Sri Lanka, India - Floods and landslides (DMC, NDMI, Meteo Sri Lanka, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2021)

Heavy rain continues to affect south-eastern India and Sri Lanka, resulting in floods and landslides, and leading to an increased human impact.

In Sri Lanka, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports 25 fatalities, seven injured people and one missing individual. Up to 1,276 houses have been damaged or destroyed, leaving more than 50,485 people displaced to evacuation centres or relatives' houses. The most affected area includes Puttalam, Kurunegala, Jaffna, Kegalle Districts in northern and north-western Sri Lanka.

In India, the number of fatalities due to floods in Tamil Nadu State has increased to 12 and more than 9,690 people have been evacuated, as reported by national authorities (NDMI)