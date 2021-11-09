Sri Lanka + 1 more
Sri Lanka, India - Floods and landslides (DMC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2021)
- Since 7 November, heavy rain has been affecting south-eastern India and Sri Lanka, resulting in floods and landslides, and leading to an increased human impact.
- In Sri Lanka, media report that three people died and four others were injured after a landslide event, which occurred on 9 November in Rambukkana Town (Kurunegala District, north-western Sri Lanka). Two additional fatalities related to heavy rain occurred in Matale District (central Sri Lanka), and one in Kurunegala District, according to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Centre (DMC).
- In India, the number of fatalities due to floods in Tamil Nadu State has increased to five and about 540 housing buildings have been damaged across the State.
- A landslide warning has been issued for several Districts in North Western and Western Provinces of Sri Lanka, including Kurunegala District. A red warning for heavy rain is in effect for Tamil Nadu State (India). On 9-10 November, heavy or locally very heavy rain is forecast for most of Sri Lanka and south-eastern India.