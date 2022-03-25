Sri Lanka - Food crisis (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2022)

With Sri Lanka’s economic crisis resulting in an acute shortage of essential supplies like food, medicine, milk powder, cooking gas and fuel, on 22 March, 16 Sri Lankan nationals, from the northern part of the island nation, reached Tamil Nadu (India) by sea. Four of them have been booked for illegal migration acts and lodged in prison.

According to media reports, Indian Intelligence agencies foresee around 2,000 more refugees arriving in the coming days.

The army has been deployed to guard the fuel stations amidst shortage and protests by people who have to stand in queues to buy fuel. Three elderly people were reported dead earlier this week during their wait in long queues. Reports suggest that some children are unable to go to school as public transport is affected.