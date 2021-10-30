Sri Lanka: Floods - Operation Update Report n° 2 (DREF n° MDRLK012)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

SLRCS distributed 800 kitchen sets from its’ own stocks at the initial stages of the flood operation and requested IFRC to replenish the stocks through the DREF funding. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the global supply chain has been affected and as a result, the shipment of 800 kitchen sets to replenish SLRCS stocks were delayed several times since June 2021. Based on the latest development, the shipment will be further delayed till the end of the first week of November 2021 with a possibility of further delays.

This operations update informs the extension of the operational timeframe from 22 May 2021 to 30 November 2021 to accommodate the delays in the procurement process and to book the final settlement of the expenditure within the operational timeframe. All other activities have been completed.

Although the targeted population to be assisted was 17,500 at the planning stages of the operation, a total of 41,507 people have been reached thus far as public community activities such as medical camps, dengue awareness and clean up campaigns, well cleaning and cleaning of public places and schools have benefited more people than initially planned

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

12-14 May 2021 The onset of the southwest monsoon season in Sri Lanka coupled with tropical depression (later named tropical storm “Tauktae” in southeast Arabian sea) triggered heavy rainfall across western and southwestern parts of the country. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology reported a maximum rainfall of up to 336mm in the Western province.

14-16 May 2021 Heavy rains and winds resulted in flooding in several districts with Colombo, Gampaha and Galle being the worst affected with high number of damages and displacements. A total of 43,493 people affected in all districts.

18 May 2021 SLRCS requested IFRC for DREF support to respond to the emergency and assist 1,500 families in the worst affected districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Galle.

22 May 2021 IFRC allocated CHF 135,615 to assist 1,500 families with Livelihoods and basic needs,

WASH, Health and Care.

22 May- 1 June 2021 Rainy season continued with scattered low rainfall across West, South, Central and North western parts of the country without significant impact.

2-5 June 2021 Intensity of the rainfall increased which caused floods and landslides again in the same districts where the DREF operation was ongoing, as well as three adjacent districts in the western and south western part of the country. Affected districts include; Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Rathnapura, Puttlam, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya. According to the metrological department, highest rainfall of 331mm rain reported in the Kalutara district. According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) situation update on 5 June, 15 people died and two others were reported missing. The DMC and the local authorities in the respective districts are managing the safe shelters where displaced persons are evacuated (see under Non-RC actions). In addition, local organizations provided cooked food to displaced people in close coordination with the authorities. A total of 1,422 houses have been fully or partially damaged and 266,923 people belonging to 65,476 families were affected, and 2,221 families (26,841 people) were evacuated to 88 safe centres/evacuation shelters. The income sources of most vulnerable people have been affected due to floods and landslides, and further exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

11 June 2021 Flood water receded considerably and as of 11 June, about 90% the families have returned to either their own places or staying with host families. Since 98% houses are partially damaged people prefer to stay in their own places while working on repairs.