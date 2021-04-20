Sri Lanka: Floods Operation update n° 01 (DREF n° MDRLK011)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Northeast monsoon and activation of a depression in the south-east Bay of Bengal intensified rainfall in Sri Lanka from 2 to 5 December 2020 where the northern province of Sri Lanka was severely affected. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology reported a maximum rainfall up to 279.8 millimeters in the northern province particularly in Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts. During this period two deaths were reported in Jaffna district and the Government of Sri Lanka declared a local level emergency in the Northern Province, hence schools and other institutions in the province were closed. As this situation was intensified, agricultural lands and standing crops were also inundated and damaged as well as the infrastructures. Until 10 December 2020, heavy rainfall continued, which escalated the impact and further exacerbated the condition of vulnerable households in the affected areas.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) situation report, as of 8 December 2020, 111,659 people (33,316 families) were affected across 14 districts. According to the report, 106 houses were fully damaged, and 3,783 houses were partially damaged. A total of 15 evacuation centers were activated and 232 families were located in these centers. Though 14 districts have been affected to varying degrees, SLRCS under this operation covered the two most affected districts of Jaffna and Killinochchi due to the larger number of people affected and houses damaged.