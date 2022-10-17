Sri Lanka - Floods, landslides and severe weather (DMC, Meteo Sri Lanka, meteo)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2022)

-
Since 12 October, heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds have been in Sri Lanka, resulting in floods and landslides and leading to casualties.
The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports three fatalities in Sabaragamuwa and Eastern Province and two injured people. More than 5,380 people have been displaced to 36 evacuation centers and at least 56,630 persons have been affected.
On 17-18 October, heavy rainfall is forecast over areas in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central Provinces, while light to moderate rainfall is expected over the rest of the Country.