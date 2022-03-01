Sri Lanka: Floods - Final Report (DREF n° MDRLK012)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In May 2021, the southwest monsoon and activation of tropical storm “Tauktae” in the southeast Arabian sea triggered heavy rainfall across western and southwestern parts of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology reported a maximum rainfall of up to 336 mm in the Western province during the second week of May. Heavy rains and high winds caused flooding in several districts the following week. Colombo, Gampaha, and Galle were the worst affected districts, with a large number of damages and displacements. Flooding inundated the affected low-lying areas in nine districts, causing damage to residential areas. Moreover, agricultural lands and standing crops, as well as infrastructure. were inundated and damaged. As of 17 May 2021, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) situation report stated that 43,701 people (11,247 families) were affected across nine districts, with five deaths reported.

During the first week of June 2021, the intensity of rainfall increased, causing floods and landslides in the same districts where the DREF operation was still ongoing, as well as three adjacent districts in the country’s Western and Southeastern parts. Affected districts included Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Rathnapura, Puttalam, Kegalle and Nuwera Eliya. According to the Metrological Department, the highest rainfall of 331 mm rain was reported in Kalutara district. According to the DMC’s situation update on 5 June 2021, 15 people died and two people were reported missing. Furthermore, a total of 1,422 houses were fully or partially damaged, 266,923 people (66,476 families) were affected, and 26,842 people (2,221 families) were evacuated to 88 safe centres/evacuation shelters. Floods and landslides impacted the income sources of the most vulnerable people, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the country