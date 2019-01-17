17 Jan 2019

Sri Lanka: Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operation Final Report (MDRLK008)

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The southwest monsoon weather conditions caused rainfalls since 19 May 2018 in the southwest parts of the island. By 21 May 2018, the precipitation triggered a flood and landslide situation in the country, which affected thousands of lives and livelihoods, as well as caused property damage. According to a situation update issued on 26 May 2018 by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) of Sri Lanka, around 153,712 people in 19 districts were affected and 20 people killed due to heavy rains, strong winds, lightning and landslides. Some 19,519 families were evacuated into 339 welfare centres. Puttalam, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Colombo, Kurunegala, Kalutara and Kegalle were amongst the worst affected districts. The DMC coordinated the national response efforts and reported the need for drinking water, wells and area cleaning, since water sources have been contaminated. The National Disaster Relief Service centre also released 44.15 million Sri Lankan rupees (approx. CHF 276,000 Swiss francs) for the response.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society has a strong branch network in all the 25 districts of the country. It has over 500 volunteers and staff trained in disaster response, which include members in National Disaster Response Team (NDRT), Branch Disaster Response Teams (BDRT) and Divisional Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) that are available at national, district and divisional levels. SLRCS also has 150 trained disaster response team members specialized in water and safety and trained First Aid (FA) volunteers in all districts. Furthermore, SLRCS has a pool of 29 people trained in Cash Transfer Programmes (CTP), who are available for deployment to set-up and assist implementation of the CTP programmes.

