31 May 2018

Sri Lanka: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (MDRLK008)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (752.35 KB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

The southwest monsoon weather conditions have caused rainfalls since 19 May 2018 in the southwest parts of the island. By 21 May, the precipitation triggered a flood and landslide situation in the country, which has affected thousands of lives and livelihoods, as well as caused property damage. According to the situation update by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) of Sri Lanka confirmed that a total of 153,7122 people in 19 districts have been affected and 20 people have died due heavy rains, strong winds, lightning and landslides. Currently, 19,519 families have been evacuated into 339 welfare centres. Puttalam, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Colombo, Kurunegala, Kalutara and Kegalle are amongst the worst affected districts. The water levels of two main rivers, Kalu Ganga and Attanagalu-oya, are still at flood levels, but slowly receding. Some water reservoir gates are opened and release water to reduce the flood threat to other areas. Landslide warnings are still active in some districts due to the risk of landslides and power cuts and failures.

The DMC has reported the need for drinking water, wells and area cleaning, since water sources have been contaminated. The DMC is coordinating the national response efforts. The National Disaster Relief Service centre has released 44.15 million Sri Lankan rupees (approx. CHF 276,000 Swiss francs) for the response.

According to the previous experiences and scientific figures on climate condition in South Asia country including Sri Lanka, this is just the beginning of the annual monsoon season, and it is expected that the weather condition might be getting worst and extreme in the coming months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.