Sri Lanka - Floods (DMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2022)

Floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported on 1 August across the Central Province of Sri Lanka, resulting in casualties.

As of 3 August, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports 12,289 affected persons, of which 2,374 have been displaced. In addition, 3 people have died, and three are missing in Nuwara Eliya District (southern Central Province), while one person is reportedly missing in Kandy District (central-western Central Province). Floods and heavy rainfall have damaged approximately 326 houses thus far.

All government schools in the Nuwara Eliya District of the Central Province closed as of 2 August due to adverse weather conditions. Train services and road transport were also disrupted.