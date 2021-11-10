Sri Lanka - Floods and landslides, update (DMC, Government of Sri Lanka, Meteo Sri Lanka, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2021)

Floods, mudslides and landslides triggered by heavy rain have been affecting Sri Lanka since the end of October and continue to cause an increased human impact. According to Sri Lanka Disaster Management (DMC), at least 20 people have died, five others sustained injuries, and one person is missing. About 5,035 people have been displaced to evacuation centres or relatives' houses, while up to 62,247 individuals have been affected. Approximately 980 houses have been damaged or destroyed. Search operations are continuing, while relief teams rescued 71 persons that were isolated due to floods in Puttalam District (North Western Province of Sri Lanka). Red warnings for heavy rain have been issued for Districts in central and northern Sri Lanka. On 10-11 November, moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Sri Lanka.