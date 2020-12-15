Sri Lanka: Floods and Landslides - Final Report (DREF n° MDRLK010)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Due to active north-east monsoon conditions, Sri Lanka experienced heavy rains over the island in early December 2019, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. The heavy rains caused flooding and landslides impacting 13 districts in Sri Lanka. Anuradhapura, Badulla, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa and Puttlam were the most affected districts. According to the Disaster Management Centre’s (DMC) situation report as of 23 December 2019, a total of 65,316 people (19,072 families) were affected, with two persons reported dead, one person reported missing, 62 houses fully damaged and 1,463 houses partially damaged. Furthermore, 17,776 people (5,277 families) were evacuated to 133 safe locations.