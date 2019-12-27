27 Dec 2019

Sri Lanka: Floods and Landslides - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRLK010

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 27 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (998.09 KB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

Dueto an active North-east monsoonconditions, Sri Lanka isexperiencingheavy rainsover theislandsince3 December 2019, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in thirteen districts in Sri Lanka, heightening the risks at the central highlands.

Anuradhapura, Badulla, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa and Puttlam are the most affected districts. According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) situation report1 as of 23 December 2019, total of 65,316 people (19,072 families) have been affected, with two persons reported dead, one person reported missing, 62 houses fully damaged and 1,463 houses partially damaged. Furthermore, 17,776 people (5,277 families) have been evacuated to the 133 safe locations.
To view the map of affected area, please click here.

Due to ongoing heavy and persistent rains, there is increased risk of further flooding, landslides and landslips in Central highlands. Heavy rain above 100 mm are forecast in several places. If the rain continues, people are advised to evacuate to a safe location to avoid the risk of landslides and mudslides in Badulla, Kandy, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

During the last 10 days, intense rainfall has led to an overflow of most of the water reservoirs and tanks in East, North, North-central and North-western provinces, triggering flooding in several villages. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has issued warnings to the people who live by riverbanks and lowlands to be on alert for flash floods.

