Sri Lanka: Floods and Landslides Emergency appeal revision n° 1 - (Revised) Appeal n° MDRLK006

This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2,060,682 Swiss francs (no change to the initial budget) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) in delivering assistance and support to 62,000 families (310,000 people), which increased from 8,000 families for 19 months. The revised operation focuses on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and National Society (NS) capacity building. This revised Emergency Appeal results in a funding gap of 263,180 Swiss Francs. Major changes in the revision include increased number of beneficiaries, an extended timeframe, and a revision in activities. The planned activities reflect the current situation and needs as well as the available funding.

Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)

Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) was in the forefront providing assistance since the onset of the floods. As the situation unfolded, SLRCS branches activated their branch disaster response teams (BDRTs) which supported the operations since 25 May 2017. Three National disaster response teams (NDRT) members were deployed to branches. Furthermore, branch volunteers were involved in conducting both 24-hour and 72-hour assessments, distribution of non-food items (NFI), dry food and dry rations, search and rescue operations, provision of first aid, and coordination meetings with the GoSL, DMC and international non-government organizations (INGO’s).

The following activities were conducted in the initial relief phase; first aid services, medical camps, well cleaning, hygiene promotion, house cleaning, distribution of NFI, and Restoring Family Links (RFL).

After the initial relief phase, the focus of activities moved to early recovery/recovery phase. Since March 2018, the main focus of the programme is on DRR.