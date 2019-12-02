02 Dec 2019

Sri Lanka - Floods and landslides (DMC, METEO GOV LK, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rains and strong winds have been affecting several provinces over the last days causing floods and landslides.
  • According to media, as of 2 December, at least 3 people died and one person is missing following a landslide in Walapane Village (Nuwara Eliya District, Central Province). At least 570 people have been displaced in Batticaloa District (Eastern Province) and more than 4,100 people have been affected in Eastern and Northern Provinces as a result of widespread floods. Furthermore, at least 5,000 people experienced power cuts and several roads have been flooded and blocked.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over northern, north-central and eastern parts of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.