Sri Lanka - Floods and landslides (DMC, METEO GOV LK, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rains and strong winds have been affecting several provinces over the last days causing floods and landslides.
- According to media, as of 2 December, at least 3 people died and one person is missing following a landslide in Walapane Village (Nuwara Eliya District, Central Province). At least 570 people have been displaced in Batticaloa District (Eastern Province) and more than 4,100 people have been affected in Eastern and Northern Provinces as a result of widespread floods. Furthermore, at least 5,000 people experienced power cuts and several roads have been flooded and blocked.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over northern, north-central and eastern parts of the country.