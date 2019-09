Sri Lanka - Floods and landslides (Department of Meteorology Sri Lanka, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)

Heavy rain has been affecting several provinces since 23 September, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage. According to media reports, as of 26 September, 1 person died and 6 people were injured as a result of a landslide in Baddegama Town (Southern Province). At least 15,000 people have been displaced and relocated in 42 relief shelters, almost 80,000 affected, 30 houses destroyed and 821 damaged. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over western, southern and north-western provinces.