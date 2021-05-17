Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka - Floods and landslide (DMC, Meteo Sri Lanka, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2021)
- Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Western, Central and Southern Provinces of Sri Lanka, resulting in casualties. According to Sri Lanka‘s Disaster Management Centre (DMC), three people died and one has been injured by flood events on 13-14 May.
- A landslide occurred in Kandy District on 13 May, resulting in two injured people. At least 44,153 people across the aforementioned Provinces have been affected, while up to 618 houses have been partially damaged.
- On 17-18 May, rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-Central Provinces.