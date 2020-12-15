Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka - Flooding (Meteo Sri Lanka, DMC, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2020)
- Since the beginning of December, heavy rainfall has been affecting Sri Lanka, leading to fatalities and damage, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
- The worst affected area is northern Sri Lanka, where three people died and were injured after heavy rainfall, and strong wind related to the passage of tropical cyclones NIVAR and BUREVI.
- According to Sri Lankan authorities, 111,659 people have been affected and approximately 3,900 houses damaged or destroyed across 14 districts in Sri Lanka. About 232 families have been displaced to evacuation centers. Water and sanitation facilities have been affected by floodwater, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.
- Rainfall is forecast over northern, central and eastern Sri Lanka on 15-16 December.